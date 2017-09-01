Trentin completes hat-trick; Froome maintains lead
Matteo Trentin won his third stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana as Team Sky's Chris froome maintained his lead in the overall standings
Matteo Trentin won his third stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana as Team Sky's Chris froome maintained his lead in the overall standings
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more