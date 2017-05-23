United cup final put into perspective by Manchester attack - Woodward
Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward confirmed that there will be a minute's silence before the Europa League final with Ajax on Wednesday.
Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward confirmed that there will be a minute's silence before the Europa League final with Ajax on Wednesday.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
2,088/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
693/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
39/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£746 Prizes | Starts