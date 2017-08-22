Unpredictability makes blockbuster fight appealing - Eubank
IBO world super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. believes the unknown factor of Conor McGregor in a boxing ring makes his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. exciting
