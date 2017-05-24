Europa League

Manchester United defeat Ajax to lift the trophy

Jose Mourinho's side will play Champions League football next season

Valverde would be good option for Barca head coach - Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes Ernesto Valverde would be a good fit for the vacant managerial role at the club after the 53-year-old left his post at Athletic Bilbao

