Van Garderen takes stage, Dumoulin seethes over rivals
Tejay van Garderen sprinted to victory in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, his first ever Grand Tour win, while Tom Dumoulin maintained his 31-second lead in the pink jersey.
Tejay van Garderen sprinted to victory in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, his first ever Grand Tour win, while Tom Dumoulin maintained his 31-second lead in the pink jersey.
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,199/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
96/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,871 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
66/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts