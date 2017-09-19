Van Vleuten powers to victory in Bergen

A banner year for Annemiek van Vleuten just got better, the Dutchwoman powering to victory in the UCI Road World Championships on the streets of Norway.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more