Vidal focused on Chile despite casino controversy
Arturo Vidal has denied being directly involved in an incident in the early hours of the morning in a Chile casino after police were forced to intervene.
Arturo Vidal has denied being directly involved in an incident in the early hours of the morning in a Chile casino after police were forced to intervene.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more