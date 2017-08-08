Virgil Van Dijk - Player Profile
Virgil Van Dijk looks like he is heading away from St Mary's after reportedly handing in a transfer request. Look at the centre back's stats from a successful spell in the Premier League.
Virgil Van Dijk looks like he is heading away from St Mary's after reportedly handing in a transfer request. Look at the centre back's stats from a successful spell in the Premier League.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more