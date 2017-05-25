We want to win FA Cup for Wenger and ourselves - Welbeck
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck admits the team want to win the FA Cup not just for manager Arsene Wenger but for themsevles after missing out on the top four in the Premier League
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck admits the team want to win the FA Cup not just for manager Arsene Wenger but for themsevles after missing out on the top four in the Premier League
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
195/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,071/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
39/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts