Watson backs McIlroy to complete the career slam
Eight-time major champion Tom Watson has backed Rory McIlroy to win the one major which has so far eluded him - the Masters - at some stage of his career.
Eight-time major champion Tom Watson has backed Rory McIlroy to win the one major which has so far eluded him - the Masters - at some stage of his career.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more