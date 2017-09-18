Week in Words - United are happy; Mourinho's happy

Manchester United were a happy team as they put four past struggling Everton on Sunday... here's what the managers made of the weekend's Premier League activity.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more