Welsh legend Rush delivers Champions League trophy
Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush had the honour of delivering the UEFA Champions League trophy in Cardiff.
Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush had the honour of delivering the UEFA Champions League trophy in Cardiff.
MLB $2K Guaranteed [$200 to 1st]
611/2,272 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,512 Prizes | Starts
MLB $4K Guaranteed [$400 to 1st]
189/909 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,024 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
14/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£756 Prizes | Starts