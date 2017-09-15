Wenger expected Arsenal game to be postponed
Arsene Wenger admits he expected Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne to be postponed because of crowd trouble before the match.
Arsene Wenger admits he expected Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne to be postponed because of crowd trouble before the match.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more