Wenger insists selling Oxlade-Chamberlain wasn't a mistake
Arsene Wenger insisted that selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Premier League rivals Liverpool was not a mistake and opens up spaces for younger talent to progress into the first team.
Arsene Wenger insisted that selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Premier League rivals Liverpool was not a mistake and opens up spaces for younger talent to progress into the first team.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more