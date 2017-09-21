Wenger reveals Gibbs wasn't offered new Arsenal deal

Arsene Wenger admitted Kieran Gibbs left Arsenal for West Brom after not being offered a new deal, but believes he can be proud of his career at the Gunners.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more