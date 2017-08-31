Go where you feel happy - Brazil coach Tite tells Coutinho
Brazil head coach Tite says he's spoke to Philippe Coutinho about transfers and says he told the Liverpool star to go where he "feels happy."
Brazil head coach Tite says he's spoke to Philippe Coutinho about transfers and says he told the Liverpool star to go where he "feels happy."
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more