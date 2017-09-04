Wijnaldum downbeat ahead of Liverpool return
Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum was in a despondent mood following the Netherlands' disappointing international break, ahead of his return to Anfield.
Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum was in a despondent mood following the Netherlands' disappointing international break, ahead of his return to Anfield.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more