Williams outlasts Konta in Rome
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome after a hard-fought win over Johanna Konta on Thursday.
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome after a hard-fought win over Johanna Konta on Thursday.
Premier League £1,500 Finale
42/335 Entries | £5 Entry
£1,500 Prizes | Starts
Premier League £600 Finale
1/26 Entries | £25 Entry
£600 Prizes | Starts
Premier League £450 Finale
122/500 Entries | £1 Entry
£450 Prizes | Starts