Wilshere wants Arsenal stay, but Wenger's not so certain

Arsene Wenger says Jack Wilshere's long-term future at Arsenal is still uncertain, but believes the midfielder would like to stay.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more