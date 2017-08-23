Who wins out of Cavs-Celtics trade?
With Kyrie Irving being traded to Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas going the other way, NBA expert Travis Durkee gives his opinion on who got the best end of the biggest trade of the NBA off-season.
