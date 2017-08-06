WTA Stanford: M. Keys bt G. Muguruza (6-3 6-2)

2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza's nine-match winning streak has come to an end, as she lost 6-3, 6-2 to Madison Keys in the Bank of the West Classic semi-finals in Stanford.

