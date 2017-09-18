Zidane congratulates Real on 73-game scoring record
Zinedine Zidane says his Real Madrid players deserve credit for scoring in 73 consecutive games, but admits he's simply happy they were able to beat Real Sociedad 3-1 on Sunday.
