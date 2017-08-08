Zidane and Mourinho are similar - Marcelo
Real Madrid star Marcelo says that there may only be small differences between the coaching methods of Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho but that he rates them both
Real Madrid star Marcelo says that there may only be small differences between the coaching methods of Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho but that he rates them both
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more