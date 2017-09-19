Zidane reveals contract renewal - before Real Madrid!

Zinedine Zidane appears to have revealed he's agreed a contract extension with Real Madrid - before the La Liga club have made an official announcement.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more