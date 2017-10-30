Alvaro Morata clarifies London comments and insists he would sign '10 year' contract at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata says he has no plans to leave Chelsea during his playing career, saying he would stay for 10 years, and put controversy over comments in a Gazzetta dello Sport interview that he finds London “too stressful” down to “a problem of understanding”.

The 25-year-old striker had spoken gushingly about his time in Italy with Juventus between 2014 and 2016, and said it was nearly the perfect country for a Spanish person to live, adding that “I do not see myself living here [in London] for very long”.

Put up for Chelsea’s press conference ahead of the Champions League match away to Roma on Tuesday, Morata sought to clarify those comments, saying he was referring to when his playing career finishes and that he is very happy at Stamford Bridge. He maintained his only problem is with the traffic.

“In the interview... I want to say, probably in the future when I finish in my career, I won't live in London,” Morata said. “But now, at the moment, I'm very happy in London and enjoy living in London with my wife.”

“No, no. I really like London now. But probably, in the future, when I need to bring my child to the school and take up a school, when I finish my career, I'd prefer to come back to my country. It's normal. For me, I prefer the place I was born. But now I'm very happy. When I say it's a special city, I'm only talking about the traffic and that there are a lot of people. But it's an incredible city with many religions and many kinds of different people, so I really enjoy London.

“I want to say again that we had a problem of understanding in this interview. If Chelsea proposed me 10 years I'd probably sign that too. I'm happy with this club, in this city, with everything in London. I really like London and, probably, if I make good and improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. But I need to score many goals otherwise Chelsea will buy another player. It's normal.”