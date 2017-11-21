Antoine Griezmann does not regret rejecting Manchester United and has not opened talks over January move

Antoine Griezmann has insisted he does not regret rejecting Manchester United in the summer despite a torrid time with Atletico Madrid so far this season.

The Frenchman had been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford at the end of last season and conceded there was a “six out of 10” chance he would join United before committing to another year in the Spanish capital.

However, Griezmann has only scored three goals for the club for Atletico, with the club now already 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and on the brink of exiting the Champions League, and the 26-year-old expected to leave at the end of the current campaign.

He has spoken recently of seeing himself playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the future – both of whom are playing for Paris Saint-Germain – but maintained he “didn’t express myself very well” and that he has held no discussions about leaving the club in January.

“I do not regret having stayed at Atletico,” Griezmann told French TV channel Telefoot. “It was my choice, I am happy with my choice, even though I have gone seven games without scoring. I will score again soon.”

And when asked if he had discussed a January move, he said: “No. In addition, Diego Costa and Vitolo will come, so we'll try to keep the team high enough. These two reinforcements will do us good. An exit agreement? I did not speak about that with the president.

“I didn't express myself very well. It's like the other day, with the game ‘Yes or No’, when they asked me: 'Would you like to play with Mbappe and Neymar?' I answered yes but that does not mean that I want to go to PSG.”