Chris Robshaw in scathing assessment of Marland Yarde as England flanker claims Harlequins will be 'in a better place'

Chris Robshaw has told Marland Yarde that Harlequins are better off without him in a damning verdict on his errant England team-mate.

Yarde missed three training sessions this season and the patience of John Kingston finally snapped last week, the director of rugby asking the 25-year-old to find a new club knowing his players had also lost faith in him.

England are facing an injury crisis on the wing after it was revealed Jonny May is set to miss the autumn opener against Argentina because of a hamstring injury, joining rivals for the position Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell in the treatment room.

Adding to the concern are the minor Achilles and thigh problems sustained by Denny Solomona and Semesa Rokoduguni, while Eddie Jones had hoped to rest Anthony Watson due to his involvement in the summer's British and Irish Lions Test series against New Zealand.

May is staying with England at their training camp in Portugal while he receives treatment and Jones has yet to summon Yarde as a reinforcement, but it has been made clear to the indisciplined Sale-bound wing of his standing at Twickenham Stoop.

Robshaw believes Harlequins will be 'in a better place' without Yarde