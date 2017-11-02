Chris Robshaw in scathing assessment of Marland Yarde as England flanker claims Harlequins will be 'in a better place'
Chris Robshaw has told Marland Yarde that Harlequins are better off without him in a damning verdict on his errant England team-mate.
Yarde missed three training sessions this season and the patience of John Kingston finally snapped last week, the director of rugby asking the 25-year-old to find a new club knowing his players had also lost faith in him.
England are facing an injury crisis on the wing after it was revealed Jonny May is set to miss the autumn opener against Argentina because of a hamstring injury, joining rivals for the position Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell in the treatment room.
Adding to the concern are the minor Achilles and thigh problems sustained by Denny Solomona and Semesa Rokoduguni, while Eddie Jones had hoped to rest Anthony Watson due to his involvement in the summer's British and Irish Lions Test series against New Zealand.
May is staying with England at their training camp in Portugal while he receives treatment and Jones has yet to summon Yarde as a reinforcement, but it has been made clear to the indisciplined Sale-bound wing of his standing at Twickenham Stoop.
"I am disappointed in him. Marland has unfortunately run out of lives and for us as a club we are going to be in a better place now," Robshaw said.
"It's a massive shame for the club because he's a talented player, but John has made a great stance.
For such a senior player to make his thoughts public, combined with the unusually critical tone of Robshaw's comments, reflects the extent of Yarde's fall from grace at Harlequins and it must now be seen whether Jones shares an equally dim view of conduct that was first regarded as problematic at Twickenham Stoop three seasons ago.
Jones had high hopes for Yarde, seeing in him potential that has yet to be realised for club or country, and in light of the injury problems on the wing he would have been involved against Argentina, Australia and Samoa only for his international future to now hang under a cloud.
England were forced to adjust their training program on Wednesday to account for the number of injuries of varying severity and the decision to rest their Lions contingent, which meant 14 of the 33 who assembled in Portugal were unable to take part.
Losing May for the autumn opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday week would be a significant blow as the 27-year-old has been in blistering form since swapping Bath for Leicester this season, crossing 10 times in nine matches.
"Jonny has been in great form scoring tries for Leicester so he will be a miss without question, but he will be back fit soon," forwards coach Steve Borthwick said.
"You never want injuries to happen but whenever you have them it gives other players opportunities."
