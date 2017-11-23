Eden Hazard to wait until end of season to review future at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has said he will wait to the end of the season to review his future at Chelsea, insisting “I want to finish this year and then we will see what happens”.

The Belgian has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Chelsea during his six years at the west London club.

Real Madrid were the most recent club to be linked to the player, allegedly registering their interest in the 26-year-old over the summer.

Against this backdrop Hazard has once again sought to qualm speculation surrounding a possible transfer, but did suggest he could consider his future at the end of the season.

“The moment to leave will be when I want to leave,” he said in an interview with Canal +.

“I want to finish this year and then we will see what happens. Everybody knows the admiration that I have for Real Madrid.

“But for the moment I am a Blues. Each year people say stuff about Eden, and each year I have always stayed at the club.

“When I was at Lille, people started saying PSG, I stayed at Lille. Chelsea every year I am mentioned with PSG and Real Madrid… If you want to see me go somewhere you need to stop asking me.”

