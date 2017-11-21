Liverpool blow a three-goal lead to draw with Sevilla in the Champions League
Liverpool somehow threw away a three-goal half-time lead in Spain to allow Sevilla to clinch a point in their Champions League Group E clash.
It took Liverpool less than two-minutes to score as Roberto Firmino finished Georginio Wijnaldum’s knock-on from a corner.
Just a few minutes later and the Reds scored a carbon copy second. This time Mane grabbed the goal, finishing Firmino’s assist.
When Firmino made it 3-0 it looked game over but Wissam Ben Yedder’s second-half brace ensured a nervous finish and the misery was complete at the death as the hosts claimed a point.
Here are five things we learned from the game.
Mental scars from this game will take a long time to heal
Liverpool’s first-half performance in this match was absolutely flawless and suggested an easy win was ahead.
Sevilla hadn’t lost at home all season – winning all but two – but Liverpool ripped them apart in the first-half and looked as though they were going to cling on in the second.
But they then collapsed, as Ben Yedder scored twice to set up a nervous finish before Guido Pizarro grabbed an equaliser in the final seconds.
Liverpool should never have allowed Sevilla back into this game and the mental scars from this draw will not heal anytime soon.
Liverpool shut Sevilla up early
There was an electric atmosphere at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium prior to kick-off and it was obvious that Liverpool would need to find some way of shutting this capacity-crowd up early.
In the end, it took Jurgen Klopp’s side just 88-seconds to stun the Sevilla fans into silence. Gigi Wijnaldum flicked on Philippe Coutinho’s corner, and Roberto Firmino was lurking at the back post to slam the ball home.
It was just the start Liverpool needed. Sevilla spent much of this game on the front foot but Liverpool’s early goal meant they could spend much of the game sitting deep, before padding forward on the counter-attack – which is what the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are best at.
However it didn't last and the raucous home crowd had the last laugh.
Sevilla’s defence hand Liverpool the advantage
For one of Spain’s best sides – Sevilla do not have a particularly robust defence. In La Liga this season they have already shipped 12 in 12 games which is one more than eighth-placed Leganes, six more than Atletico Madrid and eight more than league leaders Barcelona.
Liverpool have their own problems at the back, of course, and so this game was always likely to guarantee goals.
If conceding one sloppy goal from a corner was not bad enough, they then made the exact same mistake for Liverpool’s second. This time it was Firmino who got the knock on, with a grateful Mane finishing things up at the back stick.
But Liverpool’s defence isn't much better
Liverpool’s attacking players are brimming with confidence but their defence remains something of a worry.
Sevilla’s first goal came from a free-kick, with Wissam Ben Yedder practically gifted a free header to nod the ball beyond Loris Karius. It was a goal to make Klopp wince.
Their second would also have made him furious as Alberto Moreno needlessly lunged in to set up a nervous final half an hour.
Liverpool's defence was nervous from that point forward and so the late equaliser felt crushingly inevitable.
Meanwhile in Monaco…
Just incase Liverpool fans weren't having a good enough night already...
