Liverpool blow a three-goal lead to draw with Sevilla in the Champions League

Liverpool somehow threw away a three-goal half-time lead in Spain to allow Sevilla to clinch a point in their Champions League Group E clash.

It took Liverpool less than two-minutes to score as Roberto Firmino finished Georginio Wijnaldum’s knock-on from a corner.

Just a few minutes later and the Reds scored a carbon copy second. This time Mane grabbed the goal, finishing Firmino’s assist.

When Firmino made it 3-0 it looked game over but Wissam Ben Yedder’s second-half brace ensured a nervous finish and the misery was complete at the death as the hosts claimed a point.

Here are five things we learned from the game.

Mental scars from this game will take a long time to heal

Liverpool's attack is formidable

Liverpool’s first-half performance in this match was absolutely flawless and suggested an easy win was ahead.