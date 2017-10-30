Gareth Bale 'gutted' to miss Real Madrid's trip to Tottenham but already targeting Atletico return

Bale's latest injury has seen him miss both games against former club Tottenham: Getty Images

Gareth Bale is “gutted” not to be playing against former club Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday, as Real Madrid look to take charge of Champions League group H.

Spurs and Madrid are deadlocked on seven points with identical records, goals scored and conceded ahead of this week’s clash, and Mauricio Pochettino’s men know that a win would almost certainly secure them not just progression to the knockout stage but an easier draw in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, who lost at Girona on Sunday to fall eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, are enduring a mini-crisis of their own and will be without first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas as well as former Spurs man Bale.

Friends of the Wales international have described him to The Independent as being “gutted” to still be struggling with a familiar calf problem as patience wears thin in the Spanish media with his persistent injury absences.

Bale hasn’t played since being substituted at Borussia Dortmund over a month ago, a game in which he was looking back to his best with a goal and an assist.

