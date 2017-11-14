Gianluigi Buffon bows out the same way as he played - by uniting a nation

It ended where it all began.

Twenty years after Gianluigi Buffon made his debut for Italy in a World Cup play-off, one of the most extraordinary careers in international football drew to a close in another.

It was poignant in a way that Sweden were the opponents. Dino Zoff, the only No.1 to rival Buffon in Italian goalkeeping lore, also played the last game of his international career against them in 1983.

Buffon had hoped to emulate Zoff and win a World Cup in his 40s. Alas it wasn’t to be. His dream of becoming the first ever player to represent his country at six World Cups also went up in smoke. But it’s a measure of Buffon’s greatness that even his association with an event as traumatic as Italy missing out on the tournament for the first time in 60 years does nothing to tarnish his remarkable career.

It’s estimated not being in Russia next summer will cost the Nazionale €100m in lost earning potential. That’s nothing compared with what they’re losing with Buffon’s retirement. He didn’t have a save to make in the second leg. But the Juventus goalkeeper still left a big impression.

As San Siro whistled the Swedish anthem, the sportsman in Buffon applauded just as he did when the same happened before a friendly against France a year ago. He then sang the Inno di Mameli one last time. The sight of Buffon chanting the lyrics louder and prouder than anybody else in ground, always an event when Italy play, will be sorely missed.

It was hard for anyone without a Swedish passport to suppress the desire to see him score and prolong his career in blue another six months when he went up for a corner in the dying seconds with Italy needing a goal to take the game into extra-time.