Jose Mourinho should not be criticised if Manchester United play for results - as long as they get them

Having so conspicuously gestured that anyone with negative words about his team should keep quiet, Jose Mourinho decided to come out and say words about them that were only positive.

“I like a lot our performance, independent of the result,” the Manchester United boss said of his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. “If the result is 0-0 or 1-1 my feelings with the players and the team would be the same because they gave absolutely everything. Every ball was like the most important ball of their career, the concentration and focus was there and we cannot forget the quality of the team we were playing against.”

That is true. United undeniably did a number on a Tottenham Hotspur team that have been so praised, so promoted.

What is also true is that this was another Mourinho game against the top six that can very easily be forgotten and, as ever, it meant there was almost more to unpack from his post-match comments as there was from the match itself. It genuinely is interesting that he was so enthusiastic about a match that was so stop-start and scrappy, that was so short on football, that had so few chances.

READ MORE: Martial strikes as Manchester United break Tottenham hearts

READ MORE: Manchester United v Tottenham - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Manchester United v Tottenham in pictures

If this 1-0 was imperfect from a broadcaster’s perspective, though, there are a lot of indications it was perfect from Mourinho’s perspective. This may well have been an ideal display for him.

That is also something that is genuinely not being sniffed at here.

Unlike the Anfield match, the performance Mourinho derived from his side ensured it went exactly as he wanted it: tight and tense with few openings.

His team gave up a minimal amount of space and chances, they generally contained the opposition, they forced errors and – most crucially – they took advantage of those errors. Anthony Martial so satisfactorily punished a mistaken step-up in the Spurs defence to score the winning goal, in the type of way that his boss could only have purred at.