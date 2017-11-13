Jose Mourinho’s open courting of PSG makes relationship with Manchester United less special, magic or fantastic

Manchester United may have been in the course of winning three consecutive games in all competitions in late October but, as seems to just be Jose Mourinho’s way at the moment, he wasn’t completely happy. Something was at him.

It was actually the Champions League week around his side’s 2-0 home win over Benfica, so the Portuguese was talking to compatriots from the club at the Lowry Hotel he is currently living at, and where the Superliga champions were staying. They spoke about a few issues, but also the current economic climate of the game. One comment stood out. High-level sources say Mourinho talked about how difficult it can be to compete “against a state”, or the financial power one can provide.

Whether he was making a reference to Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership and something that he will soon bring up more publicly remains to be seen, but there’s also the edge it is a comment that would even more cleanly describe Paris Saint-Germain - the club he seems to have been so openly courting over the last few weeks.

Whatever the context, Mourinho has made it clear he finds the PSG project “special… magic… fantastic”, something that has suddenly made his relationship with his current club a little less than special, magic or fantastic.

Again, there’s something not quite right at the moment.

There are some close to the French club who claim that all of this is entirely one way and that the PSG hierarchy are not really interested in appointing Mourinho due to his approach, and their wider goals for the game. If that is true, it would tally with what some at Old Trafford believe: that this is all just to get a better contract and improve his power at the club.

Others at United are still fairly asking why he has taken this tactic right now, why he is talking like this, as well as creating other needless headlines like questioning supporters on Romelu Lukaku.