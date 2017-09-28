Kylian Mbappe is the final piece of the puzzle Paris Saint-Germain were missing for greatness, says Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti believes that Kylian Mbappe was the pacy player that Paris Saint-Germain were missing, and said the teenager is so fast that even his teammates struggle to keep up with him in play.

Mbappe was again sensational in PSG's brilliant 3-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, setting up two goals with supreme forward play, and trickery as well as pace.

“I think Kylian deserves all of this [praise], because he’s a very good boy, on and off the field," Verratti said of his new teammate. "He works a lot. On the field, he only makes choices that are for the team, never just for him. He’s a player with a future...

“We’re lucky to have him here. And we want to put him in the best conditions possible to use all of his talent.

“Sometimes you can’t even keep up with him because he’s moving so fast. We were missing a player like him. He always makes good decisions for the team, never stupid choices.”

PSG put a week of controversy behind them in a gloriously collective display that sent a warning to Europe’s footballing establishment, but Verratti was at pains to play down the victory.

“We’re very happy. We won 3-0. But we haven’t won anything yet, we haven’t achieved anything yet,” he added. “It’s good for our confidence and we showed we’re a team that’s difficult for anybody.”

Nevertheless, the Italian midfielder is pleased with the way his new teammates have gelled and feels there is plenty more to come from this PSG side.

“We’re very happy for the performance, for the way we won, for the victory. It’s a signal to ourselves. Because if we play like this, all together, against other teams, then I think the rest of Europe will respect us more,” he said. “When you buy Neymar, when you buy Mbappé, those are players who make a difference. It’s a signal to us to keep working and to give the maximum.”