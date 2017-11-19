Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez shone as Arsenal clicked, but it's a combination that will not be here next season

In the hour or so before Arsenal’s emphatically assertive win over Tottenham Hotspur, those who know Arsene Wenger say there was an ever-so-slight trepidation to his demeanour, because he knew there was a risk to their approach. The long-serving boss opted to do something he hasn’t too often, deciding to play with no defined defensive midfielder, and instead putting Aaron Ramsey in behind finally filling that front three with the all-star line-up of Mesut Özil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.

The discussion had been that it was the type of imbalanced approach that couldn’t work with these specific players, and the danger was that it would play into a newly counter-attacking Spurs’ hands.

Both were proved wrong.

The approach worked supremely, and instead caused Spurs all manner of problems that they didn’t seem prepared to deal with.

That was primarily because that front three also worked supremely, offering the most assertive form of protection in how they pressed from the front, and thereby removing any more defensive responsibility from Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder was instead left to pick out perfect passes for them, and ensure they could so swiftly and sweepingly go from pressing Spurs to punishing them.

It was relentless, and so compelling to watch… but also carries a risk there too.

Somewhat cruelly and almost unfairly, it appears Wenger might have found a new formation and brilliant front three, just when two of them are set to leave.

The new contracts for Özil and Sanchez continue to go unsigned, with the current expectation that the German will leave for Manchester United and the Chilean for Manchester City.

There could be absolutely no questions about their commitment right now, however, as it was quite tangibly displayed. They pressed here with a rigour rarely seen, so intensely throwing themselves into every interaction.