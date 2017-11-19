Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez shone as Arsenal clicked, but it's a combination that will not be here next season
In the hour or so before Arsenal’s emphatically assertive win over Tottenham Hotspur, those who know Arsene Wenger say there was an ever-so-slight trepidation to his demeanour, because he knew there was a risk to their approach. The long-serving boss opted to do something he hasn’t too often, deciding to play with no defined defensive midfielder, and instead putting Aaron Ramsey in behind finally filling that front three with the all-star line-up of Mesut Özil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.
The discussion had been that it was the type of imbalanced approach that couldn’t work with these specific players, and the danger was that it would play into a newly counter-attacking Spurs’ hands.
Both were proved wrong.
The approach worked supremely, and instead caused Spurs all manner of problems that they didn’t seem prepared to deal with.
That was primarily because that front three also worked supremely, offering the most assertive form of protection in how they pressed from the front, and thereby removing any more defensive responsibility from Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder was instead left to pick out perfect passes for them, and ensure they could so swiftly and sweepingly go from pressing Spurs to punishing them.
It was relentless, and so compelling to watch… but also carries a risk there too.
Somewhat cruelly and almost unfairly, it appears Wenger might have found a new formation and brilliant front three, just when two of them are set to leave.
The new contracts for Özil and Sanchez continue to go unsigned, with the current expectation that the German will leave for Manchester United and the Chilean for Manchester City.
There could be absolutely no questions about their commitment right now, however, as it was quite tangibly displayed. They pressed here with a rigour rarely seen, so intensely throwing themselves into every interaction.
“I know them well and I know when these guys go on the pitch they want to win the game and they have shown that commitment against today,” Wenger said. “I never questioned their commitment. They can have bad games but the problem is when the player goes to the end of his contract everyone says of course because he goes. Their interest is to play anyway.”
Wenger’s medium-term interest right now is to see where this approach goes. For his part, it was not something he suddenly sprung on the team before Spurs, or on Spurs. He had tried it away to Manchester City, and it did work well even in 3-1 defeat, even if Wenger’s analysis seemed a little lopsided.
“I feel we had a very good game at Man City and did very well and it was a very tight game. If you analyse it with our model the game was a draw and the referee influenced the decision, that is what the game was. We had a few away games when our performances were good but when you lose people always go to definite conclusions without going further into analysis and we were not as bad as people said because we have 22 points today. We are a few points short but if you analyse well the City game I can show you why.”
Even if you disagree with that, it’s difficult to disagree with the idea that this game - along with the 5-2 away to Everton - showed Wenger has struck on something here. There is the foundation to build on.
The frustration is the question over whether it is even worth building on, given that it could be taken apart so soon. Wenger was asked after the game whether wins like this could convince Sanchez and Özil to stay, but of course wasn’t so naive.
“I just said I am long enough in the job, that [win] is not enough! Because the quality of the contract has to be good and enough for them as well. I am convinced they love the club, they love the team but the rest will be decided when I don’t really know. No, [money] is part of it, the whole thing has to be right, they have to be happy. I believe they love the club and want to stay but as well other clubs, other top clubs offer good contracts as well.”
This club are right now offering good football, and a good attack, but from a situation that isn’t perfect.