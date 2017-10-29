Mexican Grand Prix 2017, live race updates - will Lewis Hamilton win the title in Mexico City
- Lights out at 7:00pm GMT
- Sebastian Vettel starts ahead of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen
- Hamilton needs to finish fifth or higher to become world champion
The Day of the Dead celebrations continue
Weirdest. Safety Car. Ever! ��#MexicoGP ���� #F1estapic.twitter.com/E63iUXLkEh— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 29, 2017
How they will line up today
1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 16.488secs
2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:16.574
3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.934
4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:16.958
5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:17.238
6 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:17.437
7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:17.466
8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:17.794
9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:17.807
10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:18.099
11 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:19.159
12 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.176
13 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.333
14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.443
15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:19.473
16 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:17.447
17 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
18 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren No Time
19 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren No Time
20 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
NOTE: The following driver's have received penalties this weekend:
Vandoorne - 35
Alonso - 20
Gasly - 15
Hartley - 20
Ricciardo - 20
Sir Jackie Stewart on Hamilton
"The second half of the season, Hamilton has come of age.
"He is a deserving world champion."
Sir Jackie knows what he's talking about having won three titles.
Ole Checo
As you can imagine, there is a lot of love for Perez in his home race. It is no surprise as he's not only a great young driver, but he has recently raised over £2million for the country to benefit those affected by the recent hurricanes.
Who do you think will win?
One hour until lights out
60 minutes to go as Vettel attempts to turn his 50th pole position into a winning one.
The Mexicans are already partying hard and depending on this weekend, Hamilton may join them.
The circuit
This is the track that they will all be facing today.
71 laps and a circuit distance of 4.304.
How old do I feel?
It is Lance Stroll's 19th birthday today and it reminds you that F1 driver's are getting younger every year.
That said, it must be pretty cool to celebrate your last teenage birthday by racing in your first Mexican Grand Prix.
Let's hope the Williams driver has something to celebrate.
From all at Williams, we'd like to wish Lance the happiest of birthday's today... Mexican style! #MexicoGP#WeAreRacingpic.twitter.com/6HRX95FDQD— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) October 29, 2017
The lap that got Vettel pole
MEXICO MASTERCLASS ����— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2017
Onboard with Sebastian Vettel for the lap that put him on pole for Sunday's #MexicoGPpic.twitter.com/EahlgU3zRZ
GRID UPDATE
Ricciardo and Hartley are the latest names to pick up penalties, so the revised starting grid will look like this:
1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 16.488secs
2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:16.574
3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.934
4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:16.958
5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:17.238
6 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:17.437
7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:17.466
8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:17.794
9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:17.807
10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:18.099
11 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:19.159
12 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.176
13 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.333
14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.443
15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:19.473
16 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:17.447
17 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
18 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren No Time
19 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren No Time
20 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
NOTE: The following driver's have received penalties this weekend:
Vandoorne - 35
Alonso - 20
Gasly - 15
Hartley - 20
Ricciardo - 20
How they will line up today
1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 16.488secs
2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:16.574
3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.934
4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:16.958
5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:17.238
6 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:17.437
7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:17.447
8 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:17.466
9 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:17.794
10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:17.807
11 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:18.099
12 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:19.159
13 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
14 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.176
15 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.333
16 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.443
17 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:19.473
18 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren No Time
19 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren No Time
20 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
NOTE: The following driver's have received penalties this weekend:
Vandoorne - 35
Alonso - 20
Gasly - 15
Champion-elect
As we know, Hamilton needs just nine points to join the select club of men who have won fourth F1 titles.
Basically, he needs to finish fifth or higher to be crowned champion today. But we all know the Briton will want to win or at least be on the podium.
How they stand
Good evening race fans
Hello and welcome.
It's the 18th race of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton start third as Sebastian Vettel takes pole in Mexico City
Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a stress-free cruise to his fourth world title were dashed last night as Sebastian Vettel took pole for the Mexican Grand Prix with a stunning final qualifying lap.
Although Hamilton, who starts third today behind Max Verstappen, remains firmly in the ascendant, holding a 66-point lead in the championship with just 75 left to compete for, Vettel added an extra complication by becoming only the fourth man in Formula One to achieve 50 pole positions.
Both races in Mexico have been won from the front since the country’s restoration to the calendar in 2015. Should his German rival convert the advantage to victory this evening, Hamilton will need to finish at least fifth to cement his status as a quadruple champion, joining Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Vettel himself.
With an unusually long run down to Turn One here at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, there promises to be a memorable opening skirmish. The last time Vettel and Verstappen were beside each other on the front row, they collided at the first corner of Singapore, in a shower of sparks and flying debris.
As Hamilton lurks behind them with his eye on history, the cocktail is likely to be explosive. “Yeah, we should have some fun,” he said, with a knowing grin.
For all that he strived to take pressure off himself yesterday, Hamilton found that Mercedes’ usually blistering qualifying pace was lacking. The thin air of Mexico City, which lies over 7,000 feet above sea level, creates added difficulty for a team that has tended to struggle on high-downforce circuits this season.
Vettel, who realistically needs to win all three remaining races and hope that Hamilton crashes out in each, was primed to pounce for Ferrari, producing a track record of 1min 16.488sec. So, too, was Red Bull’s Verstappen, just nine hundredths slower. The Dutchman, arguably channelling some of the anger he felt at being demoted from third to fourth in Austin, was the subject of another stewards’ investigation last night amid suspicions he had impeded Valtteri Bottas.
For all his euphoria at seizing pole, Vettel recognised that his chances of denying Hamilton the title were remote to the point of dreams. Even a win is not, by itself, enough to sustain the duel to Brazil in a fortnight’s time, with Hamilton needing just 10 more points to be sure of the coronation.
“I tried to deny Sebastian, but it wasn’t to be,” Hamilton said. “It was a difficult session and it has been a difficult weekend. Ferrari did a great job and their car was working better than ours, but I am still there in the fight. The race pace is good, but you can’t overtake here.”
Hamilton was too circumspect to acknowledge that he was contemplating glory just yet. Pressed on what celebrations he was planning, he replied: “I haven’t thought about it – and I won’t until I achieve it.”