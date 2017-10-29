Mexican Grand Prix 2017, live race updates - will Lewis Hamilton win the title in Mexico City

6:19PM

6:18PM

1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 16.488secs

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:16.574

3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.934

4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:16.958

5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:17.238

6 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:17.437

7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:17.466

8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:17.794

9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:17.807

10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:18.099

11 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:19.159

12 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.176

13 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:19.333

14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.443

15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:19.473

16 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:17.447

17 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time

18 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren No Time

19 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren No Time

20 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time

NOTE: The following driver's have received penalties this weekend:

Vandoorne - 35

Alonso - 20

Gasly - 15

Hartley - 20

Ricciardo - 20

6:15PM

Sir Jackie Stewart on Hamilton

"The second half of the season, Hamilton has come of age.

"He is a deserving world champion."

Sir Jackie knows what he's talking about having won three titles.

6:11PM

Ole Checo

As you can imagine, there is a lot of love for Perez in his home race. It is no surprise as he's not only a great young driver, but he has recently raised over £2million for the country to benefit those affected by the recent hurricanes.

A Perez fan in the stands Credit: AP More

6:04PM

Who do you think will win?

6:00PM

One hour until lights out

60 minutes to go as Vettel attempts to turn his 50th pole position into a winning one.

The Mexicans are already partying hard and depending on this weekend, Hamilton may join them.

5:58PM

The circuit

This is the track that they will all be facing today.

71 laps and a circuit distance of 4.304.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Credit: formula1.com More

5:51PM

How old do I feel?

It is Lance Stroll's 19th birthday today and it reminds you that F1 driver's are getting younger every year.

That said, it must be pretty cool to celebrate your last teenage birthday by racing in your first Mexican Grand Prix.

Let's hope the Williams driver has something to celebrate.

From all at Williams, we'd like to wish Lance the happiest of birthday's today... Mexican style! #MexicoGP#WeAreRacingpic.twitter.com/6HRX95FDQD — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) October 29, 2017

5:47PM

The lap that got Vettel pole

MEXICO MASTERCLASS ����



Onboard with Sebastian Vettel for the lap that put him on pole for Sunday's #MexicoGPpic.twitter.com/EahlgU3zRZ



— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2017

5:45PM

GRID UPDATE

Ricciardo and Hartley are the latest names to pick up penalties, so the revised starting grid will look like this:

5:41PM

How they will line up today

5:40PM

Champion-elect

As we know, Hamilton needs just nine points to join the select club of men who have won fourth F1 titles.

Basically, he needs to finish fifth or higher to be crowned champion today. But we all know the Briton will want to win or at least be on the podium.

5:36PM

How they stand

5:33PM

Good evening race fans

Hello and welcome.

It's the 18th race of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix.

5:30PM

Lewis Hamilton start third as Sebastian Vettel takes pole in Mexico City

Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a stress-free cruise to his fourth world title were dashed last night as Sebastian Vettel took pole for the Mexican Grand Prix with a stunning final qualifying lap.

Although Hamilton, who starts third today behind Max Verstappen, remains firmly in the ascendant, holding a 66-point lead in the championship with just 75 left to compete for, Vettel added an extra complication by becoming only the fourth man in Formula One to achieve 50 pole positions.

Both races in Mexico have been won from the front since the country’s restoration to the calendar in 2015. Should his German rival convert the advantage to victory this evening, Hamilton will need to finish at least fifth to cement his status as a quadruple champion, joining Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Vettel himself.

With an unusually long run down to Turn One here at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, there promises to be a memorable opening skirmish. The last time Vettel and Verstappen were beside each other on the front row, they collided at the first corner of Singapore, in a shower of sparks and flying debris.

Mexican Grand Prix Talking Points | David Coulthard More

As Hamilton lurks behind them with his eye on history, the cocktail is likely to be explosive. “Yeah, we should have some fun,” he said, with a knowing grin.

For all that he strived to take pressure off himself yesterday, Hamilton found that Mercedes’ usually blistering qualifying pace was lacking. The thin air of Mexico City, which lies over 7,000 feet above sea level, creates added difficulty for a team that has tended to struggle on high-downforce circuits this season.

Vettel, who realistically needs to win all three remaining races and hope that Hamilton crashes out in each, was primed to pounce for Ferrari, producing a track record of 1min 16.488sec. So, too, was Red Bull’s Verstappen, just nine hundredths slower. The Dutchman, arguably channelling some of the anger he felt at being demoted from third to fourth in Austin, was the subject of another stewards’ investigation last night amid suspicions he had impeded Valtteri Bottas.

For all his euphoria at seizing pole, Vettel recognised that his chances of denying Hamilton the title were remote to the point of dreams. Even a win is not, by itself, enough to sustain the duel to Brazil in a fortnight’s time, with Hamilton needing just 10 more points to be sure of the coronation.

“I tried to deny Sebastian, but it wasn’t to be,” Hamilton said. “It was a difficult session and it has been a difficult weekend. Ferrari did a great job and their car was working better than ours, but I am still there in the fight. The race pace is good, but you can’t overtake here.”

Hamilton was too circumspect to acknowledge that he was contemplating glory just yet. Pressed on what celebrations he was planning, he replied: “I haven’t thought about it – and I won’t until I achieve it.”