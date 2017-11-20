Amanda Staveley lodges takeover bid for Newcastle United as Mike Ashley aims to sell club by Christmas

Amanda Staveley is understood to have made a formal offer to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley.

It remains unclear as to the scale of the bid with sources on both sides refusing to confirm reports that it was for £300 million.

It is understood, however, that the figure is in the “ball-park” of what has been offered for the Premier League club although whether it is enough to persuade Ashley to sell remains to be seen.

Staveley, a financier who runs PCP Capital Partners, is not thought to have a deal agreed yet and has not entered into an exclusivity over the purchase of Newcastle with Ashley. She quickly emerged as the favourite to buy the club once it was publically put up for sale by the Sports Direct founder earlier this season.

Announcing his intention to sell the club last month, lawyers for Ashley said he hoped to finalise the sale by Christmas, although it remains possible that the process could slip into the new year.

Mike Ashley is thought to want in excess of £300m