Paul Pogba's up-and-down display symbolises Manchester United's lack of cohesion, purpose and direction

From the highs of last weekend’s assertive victory over Newcastle to this: yet another humbling in Basel. After an opening 45 minutes of sustained pressure and chances, which Jose Mourinho afterwards described as the “perfect half without the goals,” the tables were comprehensively turned as FC Basel served the visitors a healthy dose of their own medicine. Except, for the hosts, this culminated in a late Michael Lang goal – one that ensured that, almost six years on from that infamous defeat here at St Jakob-Park, United were once again felled by this modest Swiss club.

Despite last evening’s defeat, though, United’s place in the knockout stages of the Champions League is all but assured, barring a 6-0 thumping at the hands of CSKA Moscow next month. After a four-year absence, United are poised to return to the pomp and grandeur of the last-16.

But this is to brush over the cold, hard realities of the worrying identity crisis which is currently haunting the corridors of power at Old Trafford. For, as Wednesday’s defeat attested to, this a side not yet sure of itself. United flickered with brilliance here in Switzerland but were equally hamstrung by a lack of cohesion, a lack of purpose or direction which, against a team buoyed by an electric home crowd, served to undermine their efforts.

READ MORE: Roy Keane predicts glory for Man Utd despite Basel defeat

READ MORE: Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd win

Paul Pogba’s performance, in particular, served as a suitable embodiment of last night’s performance. Captain for the evening, the Frenchman initially revelled in his new-found responsibility. As was the case at the weekend, the youngster was United’s beating heart, with his desire to impress from the start evident in his tricks-and-thrills approach to the game: a no-look pass here, a boyish step-over there, an ambitious shot on goal to keep his team ticking over.