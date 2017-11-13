Paul Pogba close to Man Utd return but unlikely to feature against Newcastle

Paul Pogba is close to making a return to first team action but won't be ready in time for Man Utd vs Newcastle - Getty Images Contributor

Manchester United’s Premier League game at home to Newcastle United on Saturday night is likely to come too soon for Paul Pogba with the club keen to avoid taking any unnecessary risks with the midfielder’s fitness as he moves closer to a return.

Pogba has been sidelined for the past nine weeks, missing 12 United games in the process, after suffering a hamstring tear to his left hamstring in the 3-0 Champions League win over Basel at Old Trafford on Sept. 12.

The France midfielder returned to United’s Carrington training base last month to step up his rehabilitation after spending weeks in Miami recuperating.

He spent some time last week training with United’s reserve team and has been running regularly, but while manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to have his midfield talisman back as soon as possible, the club want to ensure there is no danger of compromising his fitness by playing him too soon.

Pogba watched France’s 2-0 victory over Wales in Paris on Friday and told his international team-mates, whom he had embraced warmly, that he would be “back soon” but Newcastle may be too early. He also attended the MTV European Music Awards in London on Sunday night with his brothers Florentin and Mathias.

Paul Pogba (C) and his brothers Florentin Pogba (L) and Mathias Pogba (R) attend the MTV EMAs 2017 Credit: WIREIMAGE More