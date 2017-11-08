Tottenham's Harry Kane will be fit for north London derby with Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino promised that Harry Kane would be fit to play for Tottenham against Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday 18 November.

Spurs’ star striker was pulled out of the England squad for Friday’s friendly with Germany and next Tuesday’s friendly with Brazil as a precaution, after injuring his knee during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. But Pochettino, speaking at the launch of his book ‘Brave New World’ at Spurs’ Enfield training base this afternoon, confirmed that Kane would recover for the game in 10 days’ time.

“Harry Kane is ok,” Pochettino said. “You can see in the last game he received a kick to his knee, but he will be available for the next game.”

Kane was pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad largely as a precaution and Pochettino explained on Sunday night that he would have to be managed.

Kane missed the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford on 28 October as a precaution with a hamstring injury.

There are two other Tottenham absentees from this weekend’s games, with Harry Winks and Dele Alli both out of Southgate’s squad. Alli did not join up, after missing Spurs’ game with Palace with hamstring injury, but Pochettino is confident that he too will be fit for the Arsenal game.

Then there is Harry Winks, who took a kick on the ankle in the first half against Palace, was scanned on Monday at Enfield. He was withdrawn from international duty but the injury is not understood to be bad and he is expected to be able to face Arsenal next Saturday as well.

