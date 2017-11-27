Tottenham believe Ryan Sessegnon is ideal replacement for Danny Rose if he leaves the club
Tottenham Hotspur see Ryan Sessegnon as the ideal replacement for Danny Rose if the England left-back leaves the club.
Rose is expected to leave Spurs after criticising the club’s wage structure in the summer and falling behind Ben Davies in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order.
Having described himself as “fuming” to have been left out of the North London derby defeat to Arsenal, Rose was also dropped from Pochettino’s squad for the draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Pochettino confirmed Rose was not injured and that he was instead working on his fitness, having failed to offer any reassurances over the 27-year-old’s future a few days earlier.
Manchester United’s interest in signing Rose, either in January or at the end of the season, has raised the prospect of Luke Shaw moving in the opposite direction to work with Pochettino again.
But Fulham wonderkid Sessegnon is seen as the perfect addition to Tottenham’s squad, particularly if Rose leaves.
Tottenham made enquiries about Sessegnon towards the end of the summer transfer window, but received no encouragement from Fulham.
The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with Fulham in June, but the Championship club will struggle to hold on to him for another season if they fail to achieve promotion to the Premier League.
United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in Sessegnon, who this month became the first 17-year-old to score a hat-trick in one of the four top divisions in English football since Dele Alli.
There is no buy-out clause in Sessegnon’s contract, which means Fulham will be able to demand around £30million for the youngster if his form continues.
But Tottenham believe Pochettino’s record of bringing through talented English youngsters puts them in a strong position for Sessegnon’s signature.