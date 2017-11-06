Andy Carroll takes aim at West Ham fans and believes they should be more like Crystal Palace supporters

Andy Carroll has taken aim at West Ham United’s own fans for leaving home games early by insisting “you never know what’s going to happen” late on in games.

Thousands of fans left the London Stadium as early as 15 minutes before the final whistle during the 4-1 mauling against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The result left the Hammers back in the bottom three and boss Slaven Bilic’s head on the block, with the end of his tenure likely to come to an end over the international break.

But despite the results and type of football on show, Carroll insisted that West Ham fans have a duty to back their team until the end.

“They really should be staying,” he said. “They should be staying until the end. You never know what’s going to happen.

“They walked out at half time against Tottenham Hotspur when we were getting beat 2-0 and we turned it round.

“Crystal Palace fc fans last week. Look what happened in the 97th minute. Fans should stay until the end, regardless of the team.

“Obviously it frustrates you. You don’t think about it during the game. But when you see the game back and you see the fans leaving, they really shouldn’t be leaving.

“They should be supporting us no matter what. We should be playing better. It’s us to blame. But they should be helping us out a bit.”

