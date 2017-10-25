Arsenal Supporters' Trust wants Sir Chips Keswick to be removed and owner Stan Kroenke to answer their concerns

Arsenal fans have voted against the reappointment of chairman Sir Chips Keswick and non-executive director Josh Kroenke, and called for majority shareholder Stan Kroenke to attend Thursday’s annual general meeting to explain his vision for the club over its “governance failings”.

A letter was sent by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust last Thursday to Kroenke calling for him to meet the fans after failing to do so since he completed a partial takeover of the club in 2011, despite promising to do so regularly.

Supporters have grown increasingly angry with Kroenke’s ownership of the club, which has coincided with a fall from being regular Premier League title challengers to a side that finished outside of the top four for the first time in 20 years and facing serious questions about the direction it is heading in.

The letter, sent in advance of Thursday night’s AGM, read: “You made the following commitment in the formal Takeover document: ‘Mr Kroenke has made it a priority to meet with supporters and fan groups in formal and informal settings. He recognises that fans are at the heart of the club. Their opinions and involvement are important to him. Mr Kroenke fully expects himself, the Arsenal directors and club executives to continue to engage with supporters for the long-term good of the club.’

“Sadly, it is a commitment that has not been effectively fulfilled even once. Addressing shareholders at the meeting, many of whom are custodian supporters, would be a positive step. Should you decide to not address the meeting, then we would request as a priority a meeting after the AGM where you can convey your current approach and priorities for the club.”

Another figure at Arsenal who has faced criticism in the past is chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who is likely to be questioned on Thursday about a £919,000 bonus that he received despite the failure to qualify for the Champions League – partly due to the club winning the FA Cup.