Exclusive: Amanda Staveley challenged to return with serious offer to buy Newcastle

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will challenge prospective buyer Amanda Staveley to come back with a serious offer to buy the club after an opening bid of less than £300m was rejected.

Newcastle are braced for a second offer to be made in the next few days and want to see a significant increase in the amount of money on the table. Although Ashley is willing to take payment in instalments, there is much work to be done in terms of agreeing an acceptable price.

If that does not happen, the talks will be on the brink of collapse and the club would effectively be taken off the market. Staveley and her PCP financial backers are the only serious bidders and Ashley does not want a prospective takeover hanging over the business all season.

The thought of Ashley ending his attempts to fund a buyer will send a shudder of dread through supporters, who are desperate to see the end of his parsimonious regime on Tyneside. But he will not be pressurised into anything and has always maintained he would only sell for a price he believes is fair.

Ashley is genuine in his desire to sell up, but he will not be messed around and there is a growing concern within St James’ Park that the negotiations with Staveley are not progressing as they should be at this stage of the process.

Ashley is genuine in his desire to sell up Credit: Getty Images More