Juventus cleared of breaching Fifa rules over Paul Pogba transfer

Juventus have been cleared of any wrongdoing over the big-money transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

Fifa announced in May that it was investigating the then world-record £89.3m move that took the France midfielder from Turin to the Premier League last summer.

The world governing body cleared United in June but opened proceedings against Juventus, with claims the Serie A side's arrangement with agent Mino Raiola could have breached third-party ownership rules.

Pogba partnered Carrick in the United midfield last season (Getty) More

But Fifa has now confirmed no action will be taken, with a spokesman telling Press Association Sport: "The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges against the club Juventus FC for the apparent infringements of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) in the frame of the transfer of the player Paul Labile Pogba given that the evidence available was not sufficient to establish to the appropriate standard of proof, that art. 18ter of the RSTP had been breached.

"The Disciplinary Committee nevertheless underlined the importance of always preserving the independence of clubs and players in recruitment and transfer-related matters in order to ensure the integrity of matches and competitions."