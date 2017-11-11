Neymar in tears over PSG talk: Is £200m man a self-interested troublemaker or just homesick and misunderstood?

It was quite the sight. Towards the end of an otherwise fairly routine press conference, after a comfortable 3-1 friendly win over Japan, Neymar became visibly emotional as, sat next to him, Brazil coach Tite issued a robust defence of his character.

The PSG striker briefly bowed his head into his manager’s lap before quickly darting away back towards the sanctity of the dressing room, struggling to hold back the tears.

Tite was moved to defend the £200m man following reports this week that the 25-year-old has fallen out with PSG manager Unai Emery. In France, there are rumours that Neymar is a trouble-maker, that his ego is dangerously close to running out of control. This, Tite insisted, was categorically untrue.

“People always said I had problems with Neymar. We are sick of hearing that. I can say he has personality and character,” began a passionate Tite.

“We are not perfect, we are human beings. Sometimes we react in the wrong way. I did that in my career. But we have to be careful when we talk about people’s character and nature.”

Sat next to him, it all proved too much for the player in question to take. Visibly tired with playing the role of talisman for club and country, he made his excuses and left.

Earlier in the day, before he sat himself down next to Tite in the darkened press room, Neymar had at least tried to defend himself.

“I had a great welcome [in Paris]. Everyone treated me with care and respect,” Neymar told the Brazilian journalists immediately after the match had finished, during which he had scored one penalty and missed another. Gabriel Jesus and Marcelo grabbed the other goals, in front of Lille’s barely hald-full Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“Any move to a new place of work has difficulties, it takes a while, but it also depends on people at the club to make adaptation quicker. That’s what happened to me, I adapted quickly.