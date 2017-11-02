Patrice Evra sent off before Europa League match after appearing to kick supporter

Patrice Evra was sent off after the flashpoint.

Patrice Evra was sent off before kick-off in Marseille's Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes, after appearing to kick a Marseille supporter as players clashed with fans.

Footage surfaced on social media of Evra apparently aiming a kick towards the supporter as his team prepared for the match, hosted in Portugal. In that video, Evra and teammates seem to rush to confront a group of people stood behind advertising boards behind a goal.

It is unclear what sparked the confrontation between supporters and players but according to journalists tweeting from the stadium, Evra had been subjected to insults by Marseille fans.

Patrice Evra was sent off after he appeared to kick a fan before Marseille's Europa League game. 😮pic.twitter.com/s3FNAmT2Nv

— Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) November 2, 2017

Evra is the first player in the history of the Europa League to be sent off before the game has even begun.

The French defender joined Marseille from Juventus in January 2017 on a free transfer and is under contract at the club until summer 2018.

