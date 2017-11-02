David Unsworth's torrid time as caretaker continues as Lyon dump 10-man Everton out of Europe

David Unsworth would have felt heavy breathing down his neck following the defeat, and subsequent European exit, to Olympique Lyonnais tonight, but whether is it the breath of chairman Bill Kenwright, managerial-favourite Sean Dyche, or even Sam “I’d consider it” Allardyce, is yet to be seen.

Despite having the backing of key senior players to take the reins until the end of the season, three defeats in three, with two of them signalling cup exits, have only worked to persuade the powers that be that Unsworth is more capable elevating talent to the first team, rather than managing it.

Bertrand Traore, who scored the decisive goal in the first game, was the man to further suggest this would be the caretaker boss’ penultimate game in the dugout before Houssem Aouar doubled the lead soon after.

Memphis Depay wrapped it up with a third while a dreary night in France was rounded off when one of the natives, Morgan Schneiderlin, was shown his second yellow card for a lazy kick, leaving Everton out of the Europa League – the second competition they have been knocked out of since Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

It was another frustrating European night for the Toffees (Getty)