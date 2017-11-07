Twickenham Stadium could stage Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn is considering staging Joshua's bout with Wilder at the home of rubgy - PA

Promoter Eddie Hearn is examining the prospect of Twickenham Stadium as an option to host Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title showdown with Deontay Wilder - if the unification does go ahead next summer.

With Tottenham using Wembley as their temporary home while White Hart Lane is rebuilt, it could scupper hopes of Joshua's return there.

“Twickenham is a realistic option,” said Matchroom's head Hearn, the stadium having a capacity of 80,000.

“Wembley is quite difficult this year. We have already been in contact with them and the options aren’t great," Hearn told The Mirror.

"We basically want the biggest possibly stadium and if Wembley is not available, the next best would be Twickenham.”

Joshua's promoters could turn to Twickenham to stage showdown Credit: PA More

Hearn is set to meet unbeaten WBA and IBF champion Joshua and head trainer Rob McCracken today to discuss their plans before flying to America to promote a show in New York on Saturday.