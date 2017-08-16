Transfer news live updates: Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Danny Rose, Spurs in for Serge Aurier, Arsenal latest

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in a bid that would put them in direct competition with Manchester United and former manager Jose Mourinho.

The matter is made all the more complicated given the Blues take on Spurs this weekend with a threadbare squad, and it’s believed that Chelsea will wait until after the Wembley Stadium clash before making a formal £50m offer for the England defender, who recently gave a revealing interview to express his unhappiness with certain aspects at Spurs.

Reports in France claim Spurs have found a replacement for Kyle Walker, with Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier reported to have agreed a deal to join them instead of United even though youngster Kyle Walker-Peters made an impressive Premier League debut on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger meanwhile has insisted that Arsenal will reject any offers from Chelsea and Manchester City for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez respectively, and that he expects both to honour the last year of their contracts at the very least.

Finally, Atletico Madrid are ready to end Diego Costa’s Chelsea exile by launching a £40m offer for him, and should the move prove successful, the Spaniard’s already have an intense training programme for him to embark on.

